Banditry, terrorism fuelled by bad parenting — Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubkar

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

In commemoration of the International Day of Peace 2022, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the 3rd has disclosed that it is not possible for any religion to supersede another religion in Nigeria as God who created the different religion’s in Nigeria did not make mistake.

Rather, Sultan Abubakar disclosed that adherents of different religions should learn to accommodate one another and realize that it is the same God we all serve.

Speaking as a Special Guest of honour at the National Secondary Schools Security Awareness Programme organized by the Alumni Association of the National Defence College (AANDEC) in partnership with the Office of the National Security Adviser and UFUK Foundation in Abuja, the Sultan said, “God see’s all of us as equal’s. Peace is not the absence of war. Peace is just the absence of Justice.

“You cannot eliminate any religion in Nigeria because God who made us, created these religions and put us…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper