BREAKING: ‘Ayu must resign’— Wike’s team pulls out of Atiku’s presidential campaign

By Idowu Bankole

Members of the Wike Group in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have pulled out of the Atiku Presidential Campaign activities after a stormy session in Port Harcourt, Rivers State

Arising from the meeting in the early hours of Wednesday, they insisted that the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu must resign his position as the chairman of the party if Governor Wike’s group must partake in the Presidential campaign activities of the party.

Details shortly…

Source: Vanguard Newspaper