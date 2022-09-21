Cholera outbreak kills scores in Yobe communities





.

...As Buni inspects flood-ravaged areas

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

An unspecified number of people have been killed, following an outbreak of cholera in Ngalda, Kukargadu, Bumsa, Gulani, Buni Gari, and Tarmuwa communities among others in Yobe State, which suffered heavy flooding in the past month.

This came as Governor Mai Buni commiserated with the District Head and members of Jumbam over the loss of over 10 families in a boat mishap while struggling to escape flooding.

The flooding led to the disconnection of Damaturu-Buni Yadi, Damaturu- Tarmuwa, Buni Gari-Bumsa and several federal roads, while graves and residential houses were submerged in the affected communities.

Though some of the collapsed bridges, especially the Damaturu-Buni Yadi federal highway have been fixed temporarily for easy passage by the state government, sources told our correspondent that most of the victims were responding to treatment by officials of the Ministry of Health, Primary Health…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper