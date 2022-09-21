FG warns against rising cases of child labour in Nigeria





By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Federal Government has expressed concern over the high incidence of child labour in the country, warning that it would have massive implications in the near future.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, gave this warning in a keynote address at the National Children Conference in Abuja, to commemorate the 2022 World Day against Child Labour, WDACL.

In a statement by Head, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Olajide Oshundun, Ngige recalled that in 2015 world leaders gathered and adopted the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, Target 8.7 in form of a call to end child labour in all its forms by 2025.

According to him, the call sought to take immediate and effective measures to eradicate forced labour and modern-day slavery and human trafficking, and secure the prohibition and elimination of the worst forms of child labour, including the recruitment and use of child…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper