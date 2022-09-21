Flood ravages 14,496 farmlands in Kano – NEMA





The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said that the devastating flood has destroyed 14,496 farmlands across five local government areas of Kano State.

The Director-General of the Agency, Mustapha Ahmed-Habib made the disclosure on Tuesday during a damage assessment tour in the affected communities in Warawa and Wudil LGAs of the state.

He said that 1,113 farms had been submerged at Warawa Gishiri-Wuya; 1,135 in Larabar Gadon-Sarki and 4,808 farms wilt to flooding in Wudil.

The disaster also destroyed 1,405 farms in Bebeji; 260 in Rano and 5,775 others in Dawakin Kudu.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari had directed the agency to conduct damage assessment exercises with a view to assisting the victims of the disaster.

“We came for an assessment tour at Wudil, Gishiri Wuya and Larabar Gadon-Sarki but due to the nature of the road, we have to stop.

“We can’t cross over, our cars are getting stocked.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper