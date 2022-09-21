MC Oluomo distances self from N500 Tinubu stickers imposed on tricycles





Chairman, Lagos State Park and Garages Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo, has distanced himself from the controversial sale of stickers bearing image of himself; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu to tricycle (aka Keke) drivers.

His outburst is reaction to a viral video which shows Keke drivers protesting to pay for the said the stickers on their tricycles.

According to the voice heard in the video, the drivers were reportedly charged N500 per sticker.

Reacting to the video, MC Oluomo said in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday night that he was not involved in it.

“My attention has yet again been drawn to a video clip circulating online showing an altercation between two people as regards a sticker,” MC…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper