No agenda to Islamise Nigeria, says Islamic Devt Bank

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief, ABUJA

The Islamic Development Bank, IsDB, has no agenda to Islamise Nigeria, Dr. Thamer Baazeem, Director of Marketing and Communication, has said.

Leading a four-man delegation to Vanguard Regional Office, Abuja, yesterday, Baazeem explained that the IsDB was like any other development finance institution mainly focusing on the socio-economic development of the people in member countries.

He said: “Sometimes, because our name is Islamic Development Bank, some people think that we do projects to Islamise the places we operate, especially here in Nigeria, we have heard that a lot. I can assure you, this is not in our agenda at all.

“We are a socio-economic development agency or institution. Our projects can be in a Christian dominated community, depending on the needs of the country.

“If the national development plan says we have a need here and the project went well, the project will be done there, no matter the religion…





