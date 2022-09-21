Operation to stop Sangama gas leak ongoing, says NUPRC





By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, has disclosed that the operation to gas leakage from a damaged well-head in Sangama community, Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State would commence soon following agreement with the community.

The Commission Chief Executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe in a statement in Abuja explained the delays in fixing the well-head was caused by the refusal of the community to sign the joint investigation report which found that the well-head was damaged by a third party.

Engr. Komolafe disclosed that the gas leak occurred on the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company’s (NPDC), Well 6, in Sangama community.

“The incident which was reportedly observed on September 3, 2022 at about 13:30 hours, was reported by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Exploration & Production Limited (NNPC E&P LTD) on September 9, 2022.

“A Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) was carried out on September 11,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper