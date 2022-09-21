Peter Obi manifesto to be released before campaign — Utomi





,

…Says LP has a bigger structure than PDP, APC put together

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Labour Party Chieftain, Prof. Pat Utomi says Peter Obi’s manifesto for the 2023 elections is ready and will be released before the campaign starts next week.

Utomi made the revelation in an exclusive interview with Vanguard in Abuja.

According to him, Obi’s manifesto is ready but was Carefully kept under wraps to avoid opposition candidates from stealing it.

‘’There is a manifesto ready and it will be released before the campaign starts. We have it but we decided to keep it secret until campaigns start.’’

Utomi, while responding to a question on the belief by opposition parties that Labour Party does not have structure, said those who hold such beliefs were ignorant.

He posited that the LP actually has a superstructure far bigger than that of

APC and PDP are put together.

‘Those who understand what structure means know that LP has better structure than PDP…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper