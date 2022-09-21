Prolonged ASUU strike worrisome —Methodist Prelate, Sanusi





.

By Gabriel Olawale, with agency reports, LAGOS

The Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr Samuel Kanu Uche, and former Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, yesterday, expressed displeasure over the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

While the Prelate described the lingering strike as a deliberate attempt by the Federal Government to punish Nigerian youths, Sanusi said the issue had the capacity to destroy Nigeria’s education system and development

Speaking at the flag-off of week-long activities to commemorate the 180 years of the Methodist Church in Nigeria and 60 years of autonomy in Lagos, Uche said the ongoing protest embarked upon by the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, was a reaction to the maladministration in the country.

He admonished the Federal Government to save its pride and have a proper negotiation and dialogue with ASUU.

He said: “I see the ongoing strike by ASUU as a result of maladministration and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper