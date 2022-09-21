Twitter users drag Banky W for signing Whitemoney





By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer and rapper, Bankole Wellington, better known as Banky W has been dragged by Twitter users after he signed Whitemoney to his record label, EME Records.

Whitemoney who rose to fame after participating in Big Brother Naija ‘Shine ya eye’ and emerged winner of the season, announced the signing on his Instagram page.

He wrote, “Now that we are in good hands, let the music flow.”

“EGWU” & “YOU BAD” drops: 23/09/22

Are You Ready????

Recall that the reality TV star while in Big Brother’s house identified as a musician, disclosing that he had recorded some songs before coming into the show.

The Empire Mates Entertainment (EME) used to be one of the popular music labels in Nigeria as it discovered and promoted the likes of Wizkid, Skales, among others.

However, since the announcement was made, Banky W has been dragged on social media as Twitter users mocked for him for signing Whitemoney

See reactions…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper