Why security operatives raided, burnt shops at Eke-Ututu Market – Uzodimma





.

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has given a reason for Saturday’s security raid at Eke-Ututu Market in Orsu Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that security operatives raided and burnt some shops in the market after materials for Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were allegedly uncovered in the place.

Addressing newsmen on the development at the Government House in Owerri on Wednesday, Uzodimma said that bandits operating in the area use the IEDs to fight security operatives.

He said that a Major in the Nigerian Army on duty around Orsu Awo-idemmili died last month from an explosion from the device.

“Last Saturday, a joint security force, which arrested a bandit, took him after his confession to guide them to where they operate from and manufacture the explosives.

“It turned out to be Eke-Ututu Market.

“They discovered four shops where fertilisers, ammonium sulphate and electrical gadgets used in manufacturing explosives were…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper