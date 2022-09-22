5 in Police net for robbery in Ogun





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Operatives of Ogun State Police command have arrested five men for allegedly robbing a company in Sango Ota, Ado-Odo Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The suspects, according to a statement by the command’s image maker, Abimbola Oyeyemi, include Umar Haruna, Abbah Yahaya, Muritala Umar, Wale Fadeyi and Segun Olofinmade.

Oyeyemi said: “The suspects were arrested following a distress call received by policemen at Sango divisional headquarters about 12:30 am, that a group of armed robbers numbering about 11 and armed with cutlasses had forcefully gained entrance into Balita Company and packing away motor engines, which the company sells.

“Acting on the distress call, the DPO Sango division, Saleh Dahiru, mobilized his men and moved to the area.

“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums who came with a Mitsubishi Canter bus with number plate LSR 414 YF took to their heels, but they were chased and five among them were…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper