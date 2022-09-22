A word for the Wike group: Leave the carcass and stand with us!





.

By Femi Fani-Kayode

Honestly, my sympathies, heart and pity go out to the Wike group.

They are being treated like filth by their own party.

They literally had no choice but to pull out of the Atiku campaign.

Yet I saw all this coming long ago.

Why do you think I left the PDP in the first place?

It is a party that is no longer national and does not even pretend to have respect for Southerners.

It is a party that is incapable of rewarding loyalty and keeping its word.

It is a party that begins and ends in the North and every Southerner and Middle Belter that is still there is nothing but a quisling and a stooge.

It is a party that does not believe in or understand the importance of building bridges of peace, love and understanding between the North and the South and ensuring fairness, justice and equity for all.

It is a party that does nothing but insults and seeks to marginalise and destroy it’s perceived detractors and enemies and putting…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper