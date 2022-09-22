Again, electricity workers threaten to shut down national grid





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Again, the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has threatened to shut down the national grid if the federal government failed to honour their demands .

The aggrieved workers said the two weeks given to resolve the crisis has elapsed.

The zonal organizing secretary, North West of NUEE, Comrade Dukat Ayuba said that while negotiation is still on going, the shutting down of the national grid still hangs.

“The so-called privatization of the sector was a scam because 9 years after taken over by investors nothing has change,” they alleged.

“That was why, we kicked against privitazing the distribution sector because, the investors don’t have the capacity and expertise. As committed Nigerians we advised government against it. But the government was hell bent of doing so”.

” The investors are still operating with obsolete equipment dating back to 35, 40, and 50 years. One will expect that with the coming of the investors…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper