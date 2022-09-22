Biggest gift I need from Enugu is peace – Ugwuanyi





…As more groups, communities back governor, Mbah, PDP

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Thursday, said that it is his utmost desire for all communities in the state to live in peace and harmony for steady progress and development of the state.

Gov. Ugwuanyi stressed that the biggest gift he needs from the people of Enugu State is peace.

The governor made the assertion when the people of Mgbowo Community in Awgu Local Government Area of the state visited him at the Government House, Enugu, to appreciate his good works and peaceful disposition as well as his considerable concern for their well-being and concerted efforts in addressing myriads of their socio-economic challenges.

The people of Mgbowo, led by the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Sir Obi Kama, were also at the Government House, Enugu, to declare their unflinching support for the Gov. Ugwuanyi-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership in Enugu State, the governorship candidate of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper