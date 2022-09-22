Customs seizes 75,000 litres of petrol in Seme, Badagry





By Esther Onyegbula

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Seme Area Command, says it has seized 75,000 litres of petrol, within bushes along Seme and Badagry, in Lagos.

Comptroller Bello Jibo, Customs Area Controller, said this in a statement by Mr Hussein Abdulahi, the command’s spokesman, on Thursday in Seme, Lagos.

According to Jibo, the seized containers of petrol were concealed inside sacks and Jerry cans.

He added that the petrol seized had a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N19,785,000 only.

“This is in continuation of our efforts to suppress the smuggling of petroleum products within the nooks and crannies of the command.

“The officers and men of the Seme Area Command, on a routine patrol along the bushes within Seme and Badagry, intercepted another large quantity of petroleum products packaged in sacks and jerry cans.

“The arrest was made in the early hours of today, Sept. 22.

“The seized petroleum products were estimated to be around 2,500…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper