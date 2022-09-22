Ex-Plateau Gov, Dariye thanks Buhari for state pardon 





Former Plateau governor Joshua Dariye has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for granting him state pardon.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Dariye was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment over corruption charges in 2018.

He was, however, granted pardon by Council of State led by President Buhari in April 2022.

The former governor was eventually released from Kuje Correctional Centre in August, four months after he was granted pardon.

Dariye, who arrived in Jos on Wednesday, said “I thank President Muhammadu Buhari for being magnanimous and granting us state pardon.

“I also thank Plateau people for their prayers and solidarity during my travail.

“If not for your prayers and support, this day would not have been possible,” he said.

The former lawmaker expressed happiness and thanked God for uniting him with his people.

He assured the people that he, alongside his supporters, would consolidate on whatever gain they had made over the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper