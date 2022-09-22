IHRC to FG: Dialogue with IPOB, Yoruba nation agitators, others





…Advocates non-custodial sentencing to reduce prison congestion

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The International Human Rights Commission, IHRC, on Wednesday, asked the Federal Government to initiate talks with separatist groups and other agitators towards ending the spate of violence and other crimes across the country.

IHRC’s Head of Diplomatic Missions in Nigeria, Dr Hezekiah Duru, also said at a press conference held in Abuja to mark the 2022 World Peace Day, that the unabated security challenges in the country were linked to poverty and economic hardships

He asked the Federal Government to dialogue with the Indigenous People of Biafra, the Yoruba nation agitators, and other non-state actors with a view to uncovering the sociological issues at the roots of their restiveness.

He said, “This platform is an avenue that would enable us to dialogue with the government. We need to understand why people are carrying arms. It could be because the economy is…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper