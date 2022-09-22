IPOB lawyer says DSS patronising substandard local chemist store for Kanu’s drugs





By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- The lead counsel to the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, on Thursday alleged that the Director of State Service, DSS, was patronising a substandard local chemist shop to buy drugs for the detained leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, in the DSS facility.

Ejiofor made this known to newsmen in Owerri, shortly after their court-ordered routine visit to DSS headquarters in Abuja.

The lawyer said it was part of what they uncovered trying to find out if the DSS complied with the guidelines for requisite medical treatment on Kanu, following the alarm IPOB raised on the deteriorating health condition of Kanu, last Monday.

However, they called on the DSS, to release Kanu unconditionally so that they could take care of his health issues.

According to the IPOB’s lawyer, he said: “As usual, the Court-Order routine visit to our indefatigable Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was conducted today, at the DSS Headquarters Abuja, where…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper