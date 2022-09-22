Justice Ita Mbaba not under our investigations — EFCC clarifies





Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has made it clear that Appeal Court Justice Ita Mbaba, is not under investigation for any offence.

The EFCC in a statement by its Spokesman Wilson Uwujaren, said the clarification became imperative following the visit of the property in which the respected judge is living by operatives of the antigraft agency.

Uwujaren explained that the visit of the operatives to the property is not in connection with Justice Mbaba but with the subsisting investigation of the property and its ownership.

The agency said: “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been drawn to some reports in the Social Media, alleging that its operatives, in the Kano Zonal Command, “invaded” the residence of the Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, Kano Division, Honourable Justice Ita Mbaba, located on Sheik Yusuf Adam Game street, off Race Cross Road, Nassarawa Government Reservation…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper