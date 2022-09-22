Nia Long’s fiancé, Ime Udoka faces suspension over staff’s affair   





Ime Udoka, Nia Long

By Biodun Busari

American actress Nia Long’s fiancé and head coach of Boston Celtics, Ime Udoka is expected to face disciplinary action over an alleged improper and consensual relationship with a member of the Celtics’ staff.

The 45-year-old manager of the American professional basketball team has been engaged to Long since 2015 and both have two children together, despite not being married.

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN on Wednesday, Udoka has violated the team’s organisational guidelines and he risked a “significant suspension” for his conduct.

Udoka’s violation, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, was that he “had an improper intimate and consensual…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper