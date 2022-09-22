Nwosu is legitimate ADC chairman -Campaign DG 





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Director General of the African Democratic Congress, ADC Global Campaign Council, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, has dismissed claims that the National Working Committee of the party has been dissolved as desperate lies by frustrated expelled who lack respect for constitutionalism.

Reacting to pieces of flyers circulated on the social media purported to suggest that factions exist in the party ,Suleiman said the ADC is intact under its legitimate National Chairman, Chief Ralph Nwosu.

“The ADC National Secretariat is quite aware of the desperate propaganda being churned out from hotel bars by a renegade group sponsored the party’s expelled presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu.”

“Without the need to give the Kachikwu group more reasons to feel important, we state here that the legitimate and legally recognized NWC is the one headed by Chief Nwosu with headquarters at No 4, Lusaka Street, Zone 6, Wuse Abuja and every other communications…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper