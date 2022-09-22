PDP crisis: ‘Ayu to become hero if resigns’





The South-West Forum of PDP Stakeholders for Justice says Dr Iyorchia Ayu, the party’s National Chairman will become a hero if he voluntarily resigns in the interest of peace and electoral victory for the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the PDP was hit by crisis after Alhaji Atiku Abubakar emerged the party’s Presidential Candidate for the 2023 general elections.

Some PDP governors and leaders, particularly from southern Nigeria were insistent that for fairness, northern Nigeria should not hold both the party’s presidential ticket and national chairmanship position.

Leading in the struggle for resignation of Ayu, who is from the North Central, is Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers and other leaders of the party from southern Nigeria.

Also, Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and some South West PDP leaders on Sept. 17, called for Ayu’s resignation at the zone’s stakeholders’ meeting with Abubakar.

In a statement jointly signed by…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper