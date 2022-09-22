PDP crisis: ‘Ayu to become hero if resigns’

By
Headliners
-
1


2023: Why PDP’ll retain, take over more states — Ayu

2023: Why PDP’ll retain, take over more states — Ayu

The  South-West Forum of  PDP Stakeholders for Justice says  Dr Iyorchia Ayu, the party’s National Chairman will become a hero if he  voluntarily resigns in the interest of peace and electoral victory for the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the PDP  was hit by crisis after Alhaji Atiku Abubakar emerged the party’s Presidential Candidate for the 2023 general elections.

Some PDP governors and leaders, particularly from southern Nigeria were insistent that for fairness, northern Nigeria should not hold both the party’s presidential ticket and national chairmanship position.

Leading in the struggle for resignation of Ayu, who is from the North Central, is Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers and other leaders of the party  from southern Nigeria.

Also, Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and some South West PDP leaders on Sept. 17, called for Ayu’s resignation at the zone’s stakeholders’ meeting with  Abubakar.

In a statement jointly signed by…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR