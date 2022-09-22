Photos: Ogunbiyi, Fink join Bill as Clinton Global Initiative focus on climate crisis





After a six-year hiatus, former US President Bill Clinton was joined by panelists the Chief Executive and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All, Damilola Ogunbiyi; CEO of BlackRock, Larry Fink and CEO of Unilever, Alan Jope, to lead talks as Clinton Global Initiative return to New York City.

At the recently concluded conference, the panel discussed investing in sustainable prosperity, connecting the UN, state actors, and the private sector towards accelerating Sustainable Development Goal 7 – affordable and sustainable energy for all.

Advisers to Mr. Clinton said that in the years since, he had longed to restart the event. “He would tell me regularly when we were just talking before a board meeting, ‘I was just out last night and someone was saying when are you going to start CGI again?’” said Robert Harrison, former chief executive of the Clinton Global Initiative, from 2007 to 2016, and a board member of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper