Will 2023 be a magic year?  (2)





By AWA KALU, SAN

In our first instalment on this topic, (Vanguard, Thursday 25th August, 2022; Vol. 39: No 9,865) we outlined the Dictionary meanings of the word ‘magic’ and it is our intention to demonstrate that the word may connote either negative or positive outcomes. In that connection, when magic is said to mean ‘any mysterious power or phenomenon which defies analysis or explanation’ or ‘the art or practice of producing illusions’, then all those who need or desire free and fair elections next year will experience crass disappointment.

Similarly, when magic is associated with ‘any supernatural art, sorcery, or necromancy’, then those who desire transparency in the electoral process will go home in tears. However, one can leap with hope when faced with a choice from the litany of definitions offered by the Collins English Thesaurus which include sorcery, wizardry, witchcraft, enchantment, black art, necromancy, conjuring, illusion, trickery, sleight…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper