Yobe LGA Auditor General forfeits properties to Govt

By
Headliners
-
11


20220915 071152 1

20220915 071152 1 scaled

Soni Daniel, Abuja

Justice Fadima Murtala Aminu of the Federal High Court sitting in Damaturu, Yobe State has ordered the interim forfeiture of eleven  landed properties,  in Damaturu metropolis,  belonging to  Alhaji Idris Yahaya,  the Auditor General of all the  Local Government Areas, LGAs,  of Yobe State.

 She gave the order  on Wednesday  following an ex parte application filed by the Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission seeking an interim forfeiture of the properties.

 EFCC counsel, Mukhtar Ali Ahmed,  told the court that Yahaya  had some landed properties suspected to be proceeds of crime, owing to  an alleged criminal diversion of public funds, abuse of office and money laundering reported to the Commission.

 A petitioner alleged that the suspect enriched himself by putting ghost workers into the payroll of LGAs in Yobe State  and acquired  landed properties from the proceeds of the crime.

 “Investigation by…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR