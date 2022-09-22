Yobe LGA Auditor General forfeits properties to Govt





Soni Daniel, Abuja

Justice Fadima Murtala Aminu of the Federal High Court sitting in Damaturu, Yobe State has ordered the interim forfeiture of eleven landed properties, in Damaturu metropolis, belonging to Alhaji Idris Yahaya, the Auditor General of all the Local Government Areas, LGAs, of Yobe State.

She gave the order on Wednesday following an ex parte application filed by the Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission seeking an interim forfeiture of the properties.

EFCC counsel, Mukhtar Ali Ahmed, told the court that Yahaya had some landed properties suspected to be proceeds of crime, owing to an alleged criminal diversion of public funds, abuse of office and money laundering reported to the Commission.

A petitioner alleged that the suspect enriched himself by putting ghost workers into the payroll of LGAs in Yobe State and acquired landed properties from the proceeds of the crime.

“Investigation by…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper