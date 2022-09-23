2023 elections will reflect voters’ expectations – INEC





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured potential voters in the country that the 2023 polls will be free, credible and reflect their expectations.

INEC’s National Commissioner in Charge of Planning, Monitoring and Strategic Planning Committee (PMSC), Prof Rhoda Gumus, gave the assurance in Gombe on Friday.

Gumus who spoke to journalists on the sidelines of a two-day workshop on Election Monitoring and Support Centre (EMSC) for Heads of Department (HODs) in the Commission, said the 2023 elections would be an improvement on the 2019 elections.

According to her, all measures for free, fair and credible elections in 2023 were being put in place by the commission, part of which is the EMSC training for HODs.

She stated that the Commission was optimistic that votes, in line with the expectations of voters in the country, would count as witnessed in recent elections in Ekiti and Osun States.

“I am speaking on behalf of the Commission that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper