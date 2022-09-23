2023: You’re beating drums of religious war, Northern Christian Youths tell Dogara, others 





By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

AHEAD of the 2023 elections, the Northern Christian Youth Initiative (NYCI) has condemned the activities of politicians using religion under any guise as basis for their political rallies and electioneering campaigns

The group condemned the attacks by former speaker of the house of Representative, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, and the erstwhile secretary to the government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal, on the same-faith ticket decision of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

It would be recalled that Dogara and Lawal, who are APC chieftains and some Church leaders had argued against the emergence of two Muslims as the party’s flag bearers for the 2023 polls, saying it was against religious balancing

But the Northern Christian Youths argued that the overemphasis on the ruling party’s choice of a standard bearers of the same faith at the expense of other critical issues by the duo or Dogara and Lawal could plunge the country into a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper