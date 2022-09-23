Burning of markets: IPoB berates Army, faults Uzodimma’s explanation





By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, has faulted Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State’s explanation on how an Army Major was killed, and two Captains hospitalised over explosive device attack, describing the explanation as after-thought, following public outrage over the military onslaught in the area.

IPoB also condemned the alleged burning of Eke Ututu market in Orsuihiteukwa in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State; Lilu Market, and Orsumoghu, in Anambra State, describing it as sacrilege against some of the oldest markets in Igboland and wickedness against local women who trade there.

A statement by IPoB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled ‘Market Destroyed, Lives Ruined’, the group said “We, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, led by great indefatigable, Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu, condemn the recent attacks on Nnewi South LGA of Anambra State and on old Eke Ututu market, located at Orsuihiteukwa in Orlu, in Imo…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper