Homeless man throws faeces at business owner in US





A homeless man in a busy neighbourhood

By Biodun Busari

A homeless man in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, the United States has been accused of throwing faeces at a local business owner, Paul Scrivano.

Scrivano who was upset after the disgusting incident lodged complaints with officials stating they were not doing enough about the homeless in Sherman Oaks.

According to Yahoo News, Scrivano is the owner of the Blue Dog Beer Tavern in Sherman Oaks who has claimed the same homeless man throws faeces on the hood of his car every day and has the footage to prove it.

“Every day, it’s like ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.’ Literally a psych ward. Every single morning, I’m wiping that off my property before I have to do business,” lamented Scrivano.

A nearby restaurant owner in the same neighbourhood, Theo Marvo, shared Scrivano’s frustration adding, “It’s mostly the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper