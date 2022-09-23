How Bola Tinubu’s achievement as Lagos Governor may take him to Aso Rock in 2023





By Dr Mutiu Olagunju

Twenty-four years ago today, Bola Ahmed Tinubu would stand in Isolo, Oshodi LGA, to lead his campaign for Governor of Lagos State. Standing before over 20,000 people at the former federal capital where he once served as Senator, Tinubu reeled out his plans for the 1999 elections, the problems he wanted to solve in office, and his vision for Lagos state.



“I have come to change the story,” he said. “We will develop education, health, security, and empower youths and women to make Lagos work for all.”



Over the next five months, almost one million people would sign up to vote for Tinubu for a better Lagos. Working together, traders, community leaders, commercial riders, and civil servants built a strong network that stretched across all the LGAs and ultimately led to Bola Tinubu – a returning NADECO chieftain from exile – being elected governor with the most votes ever given any candidate in Lagos history. It was the beginning of a history that …





Source: Vanguard Newspaper