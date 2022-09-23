If Katsina security has AK-47, Amotekun must also be armed — ONDO Gov, Akeredolu declares





By Dayo Johnson, Regional Editor, South-West, Peter Duru, Ikechukwu Odu & Ibrahim Hassan, AKURE

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, of Ondo State declared yesterday that his administration will acquire arms to protect citizens of the state against life-threatening marauders and organized crime.

The governor made the declaration as no fewer than 14 people were Wednesday night murdered in two separate attacks by suspected armed herdsmen on Mchia and Mou communities in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

This is even as anxiety has heightened at the Ekwegbe axis of Nsukka-Enugu Bypass Road in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State, as suspected armed herdsmen on Wednesday evening, blocked the road, shooting sporadically with AK-47 rifles, in search of prey

Meanwhile, the Paramount Ruler of Atyap Chiefdom, Agwatyap, Sir Dominic Yahaya, said yesterday that failure by…





