Osinbajo, Adamu, others, pay condolences to Aliyu over mother’s death





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, his wife, Oludolapo, APC National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu, Special Duties Minister, George Akume, on Thursday paid condolence visits on the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, over her mother’s death.

In his condolence, Osinbajo said the contributions of the deceased in the lives of so many, especially the less privileged would remain indelible.

“We are here to commiserate with our dear sister, the FCT Minister of State, her husband and the family over the sad demise of our mother.

“Of course, when we heard, we were deeply shocked because she wasn’t particularly old, so we were shocked that she had passed on.

” We ought to have been here on Wednesday because the minister is very dear to me and my wife, and we have a relationship over so many years.

“This loss is very personal to us as well, that is why we came to commiserate with her, the family as well as the good people of the Federal Capital Territory.

“All…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper