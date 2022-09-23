[Photos] Tinubu meets bishops, says choice of Shettima not a threat to Christian





Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with some Christian clerics under the aegis of the Pentecostal Bishops Forum of Northern Nigeria.

At the meeting, Tinubu, disclosed that his choice of a former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima was not a threat to the Christian community.

He added that his decision was based on competence and not religious considerations, adding that only competence can resolve the political and socio-economic challenges bedevilling the nation.

The APC presidential candidate said he has always been a friend of the Christian community and he should be considered based on his track records, plans and agenda for developing Nigeria.

“How will Nigeria develop? How do we banish hunger? How do we improve the insecurity and how do we eliminate killing one another, shedding of blood of innocent citizens, that is what we must take to the office and not our religion.

“My…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper