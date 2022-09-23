Sanwo-Olu tasks Nigerians on electing capable leaders 





Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has charged Nigerians to elect candidates that could sustain the country, in the 2023 general elections.

Sanwo-Olu gave the charge at a Special Prayer Session/Jumat Service to commemorate the 62nd Independence Day Celebration, organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs at the Lagos Secretariat Community Central Mosque Alausa, Ikeja on Friday.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said the APC Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu if elected, has the ability to sustain the nation’s economy, hence the need to support him.

The governor urged Nigerians to vote wisely come 2023 general elections by choosing a good leader for a better Nigeria.

He also urged Nigerians to be astute in their voting in 2023, avoid elevating issues that are unnecessary and consider what the candidates had done in their various communities.

Sanwo-Olu urged Nigerians not to listen to bogus statistics but consider…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper