Some people believe they are smart, Wike speaks on party zoning crisis





By Efosa Taiwo

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has claimed that some people in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) think they are too intelligent than others, attributing that as the source behind the party’s crisis.

Wike stated this in a media chat with Channels TV on Friday.

He said, “The chairman must either remain in south or go to the north, luckily the party set up a committee for zoning. In that committee, the governor of Enugu State was the chairman; Governor Ortom was the deputy chairman.

“Cleverly, and some people will always think that they are too clever. They came up with zone only the party offices, don’t zone the elective offices. How can you only zone party offices? You won’t zone elective offices?

“Some people believe they are too intelligent than others. Some of us say, look, that this at the end of the day will cause crisis for us.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper