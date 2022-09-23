Thomas Lane gets 3-yr imprisonment as accomplice in George Floyd’s death





By Biodun Busari

An ex-Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane who was a collaborator of Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd was sentenced to three years in prison as part of a plea deal.

Lane was sentenced on Wednesday during a 10-minute virtual hearing after being charged with second-degree manslaughter and pleaded guilty back in May for his role in Floyd’s death in 2020.

In addition to his new sentence, the former Minneapolis police officer will concurrently serve his 30-month sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights by holding his legs down during an arrest.

