Update:4 dead, 3 rescued as building collapses in Lagos





.LASG commences investigation into cause, demolishes adjacent building

.Building already showed signs of distress-Eyewitnes

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, Bose Adelaja and Efe Onodjae

Tragedy occurred again amid heavy rainfall on Friday, when a three storey building on number 2/4 Oyesonuga Street, Palm Avenue, off Oye Roundabout, Isolo Mushin Local Government Area of Lagos State, suddenly collapsed, killing at least four person while three were rescued.

The incident, according to an eyewitness happened around mid-day amid rainstorm.

However, men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, and Lagos State Rescue and Fire Service, Nigeria Police, among others, raced to the scene on rescue victims mission.

According to Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu,

further investigation revealed that the collapsed building was an adjoining building to another three storey building.

“About eight people were said to be trapped inside the building, four,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper