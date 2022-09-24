2023 polls Crisis rocks APC as Arewa group in Lagos splits 





.

Wants Tinubu, gov’s intervention

.Alleges interference by party leaders

.Calls for sack of Sanwo-Olu’s aide

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Crisis is currently brewing among the Arewa community and group in the All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos chapter, over the authentic and recognized leadership.

A particular group is aggrieved over the claim by Commissioner for Waterfront and Infrastructure Development, Kabiru Abdullahi of being in control and as leader of Arewa in APC Lagos, hence, it called for his immediate removal or face the consequences in the forthcoming 2023 general polls.

Abdullahi, the only man of the Northern extraction, a Hausa in the state Executive Council, led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was accused of highhandedness, intolerance, selfishness, aggrandizement, arrogance and failure to promote and protect interest of the group in government and APC, among others.

The commissioner has also been having a running battle with members of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper