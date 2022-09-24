Abia 2023: Nwaka denies endorsing Ikonne, insists on power shift to Isuikwuato





By Steve Oko

A former Chairman of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abia State, Senator Emma Nwaka, has debunked media reports that he endorsed the candidature of the party’s flag bearer, Professor Uche Ikonne for the 2023 governorship race in the state.

Senator Nwaka who made the rebuttal Saturday, explained that contrary to media reports, he was visited by a chieftain of the party, Ambassador E. O Philips, who unknown to him decided to come with Professor Ikonne.

Nwaka who was among those who contested the PDP governorship ticket before withdrawing from the race citing irregularities surrounding the three-man delegate congress, said that he had no choice but to receive his guest and all those who accompanied him.

The former Abia PDP boss, insisted that his position that power should shift to Isuikwuato in 2023 had not changed.

He further said that when Ikonne enlisted his support for his governorship ambition, he did not hesitate to inform him that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper