Aisha Buhari urges support for Education of less privileged children 





The first lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has urged relevant stakeholders to support the education and economic empowerment of the less privileged children in the country.

Buhari stated this on Saturday during inauguration and fund rising of MA’ARUF Foundation, an NGO founded by the wife of Yobe Governor, Mrs Hafsat Kollere-Buni in Abuja.

Represented by the wife of the Chief of Army Staff, Mrs Salamatu Yahaya, the first lady extoled the courage and passion of the founder in supporting the course of the less in Yobe State.

” I am indeed very happy to see that you have a first lady that has the passion for the well being of women and children.

” Indeed, the determination of MA’ARUF foundation to embark on projects in the areas of education, economic empowerment and provision of healthcare services will further complement the efforts of the Federal Government.

"As well as my Future Assured Foundation in providing the much needed humanitarian services to the





Source: Vanguard Newspaper