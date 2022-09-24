Insecurity will end before end of year – Buhari assures





President Muhammadu Buhari

Insecurity will be brought to an end before the end of the year, President Muhammadu Buhari assured in Ile-Ife, Osun, on Saturday.

He gave the assurance at the grand finale of the 2022 Olojo Festival.

The Olojo Festival is an ancient festival celebrated annually in Ile-Ife. It was once described by Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi as a festival that celebrates the Black race all over the world.

In a message sent through the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the president said, however, that all Nigerians must be part of the war to end insecurity.

He noted that the war against insecurity could not be left to only the security agencies to handle.

“All of us must be concerned about security. The government will play its part; we must work together with security agencies to overcome the challenges of insecurity,’’ he said.

Buhari commended Oba Ogunwusi for contributing immensely to the fight against…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper