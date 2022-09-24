Ireland to help Nigeria with technology to tackle insecurity, health challenges





—As Buhari holds bilateral talks with Greece, Ireland PMs

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Prime Minister of Ireland,

Micheal Martin, on Friday in New York, promised to assist Nigeria in the deployment deployment of technology, to help overcome the challenges in health and security.

This is as President Muhammadu Buhari has said that with the renewed efforts of the Nigerian military, insecurity in Nigeria will soon be a thing of the past.

Speaking during an audience with the Irish Prime Minister, President Buhari said, “In the past few months, with new platforms and boosted morale among the security forces, Nigeria is moving steadily in the direction of overcoming its insecurity. We will continue to partner with nations across the globe especially in the use of technology so that Nigeria can learn something useful.”

He told the Prime Minister that with the experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is better for the world to work together rather than…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper