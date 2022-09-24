Itele Obaship tussle: Ogun govt followed due process – Onitele Palace





….describes Adogun’s suit as baseless, frivolous

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Palace of Onitele of Itele-Ota Kingdom has described the suit filed by Adogun Atele over the emergence of Oba Musiliu Ademola Eletu-Ashorota, as baseless and frivolous, saying the suit was aimed at ridiculing the stool of the Onitele of Itele-Otta kingdom.

The Secretary of Onitele Palace, Azeem Salako, who stated this in a statement issued and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun

The state capital, said the process that led to the emergence of Oba Eletu-Ashorota, followed due process and in accordance with the law on the appointment and installation of a traditional ruler in Onitele of Itele-Otta Awori kingdom.

He said, “the palace of the Onitele of Itele-Ota Kingdom wishes to state firmly that the process that led to the emergence of our highly

respected monarch, HRM Oba Musiliu Ademola Eletu-Ashorota was not only by popular demand, it equally followed the due process…





