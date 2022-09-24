Kaduna Govt gives reason for gridlock on Kaduna-Abuja highway





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State Government has said that the gridlock which caused hardship to citizens on the Abuja-Kaduna highway for some days was caused by breakdown of heavy duty truck and not insecurity.

The state government however, thanked security agents deployed to the road over the past few days for ensuring that nothing happened to people on the highway.

A collaboration with the Security agencies and Julius Berger PLC, the company responsible for reconstruction of the 165 kilometer Kaduna-Abuja highway, have cleared the traffic gridlock, which had in the past five days subjected travelers to hardship, ” the government said.

The State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan who led security personnel and team from Julius Berger PLC on inspection tour of the highway on Saturday, assured that, measures have been put in place to prevent a similar incident.

He blamed the initial gridlock on break down of an heavy duty…





