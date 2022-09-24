Nollywood stars backing party candidates not representing us —AGN





By Benjamin Njoku

•Tasks presidential flagbearers on their blueprints for creative industry

Against the backdrop of recent visit to All Progressive Congress, APC, presidential candidate Bola Tinubu in Abuja, by some notable actors, the National Executive Committee of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, has warned its members to desist from doing anything that would jeopardize the interest and purpose of the guild.

The guild also has called on all Presidential candidates to come out with their blueprints on how to develop the creative industry.

Rising from a one-day crucial meeting, AGN-NEC said as a non-political and non-profit making association, the guild cannot openly support or campaign for any candidate in the forthcoming general elections.

AGN-NEC however noted that individual members have the right to campaign for, support, promote and even endorse any candidate of their choice. It, however, warned that such individual members do not represent the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper