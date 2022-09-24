Obaseki reshuffles cabinet, rationalizes MDAs 





Governor Godwin Obaseki

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has approved a cabinet reshuffle and rationalization of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state government.

In a statement, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., said the governor gave the approval at the Executive Council (EXCO) on Wednesday.

He noted that, “The rationalization of the MDAs is as a result of dwindling accruals from the Federation Account, which can no longer sustain the existing structure of the government.”

Ogie said the cabinet reshuffle and rationalization of MDAs led to the merger of certain ministries and re-deployment of Commissioners and Permanent Secretaries across MDAs.

According to him, “As regards the cabinet reshuffle, Andrew Emwanta has been moved from the Ministry of Communication and Orientation to the Ministry of Youths and Humanitarian Affairs, while Chris Nehikhare will now man the Ministry of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper