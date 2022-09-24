PCN arrests one, seals 342 premises in Ogun for breaching drugs distribution protocols





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed up no fewer than 342 pharmacies, as well as Patient Medicine Shops (PMS) in the last week in Ogun State for contravening the laid-down storage and safety protocols in the business of drugs distribution system in the country.

The PCN also arrested one person who allegedly specialized in collecting money meant for premises registration and renewal from unsuspecting stakeholders in the drug distribution chain in the state and issued them with fake remittal receipts.

The PCN Head of enforcement Department, Pharm. Stephen Esumobi, who disclosed these to newsmen in Abeokuta, the state capital, explained that the affected pharmacies and PMS centers flouted the council’s 19 compliance directives, which are the minimum standards for storage of medicines in the country.

The offences according to Esumobi, included: operating without registration or renewal of premises certificate; unauthorized sales…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper