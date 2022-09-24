[See full list] Osinbajo missing, Amaechi listed in Tinubu’s 422-member Presidential Campaign Council





The All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The council list, which comprises about 422 members, was released on Friday by the PCC Secretary, James Faleke, a federal lawmaker.

Missing in the list, is Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who contested against Tinubu at the APC presidential primary.

However, ex-Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, first runner-up at the primary, was named Special Adviser on Infrastructure.

President Muhammadu Buhari is the PCC Chairman, Tinubu is the Deputy Chairman, and APC National Chairman, Deputy Chairman II.

Vice Presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima is the Vice Chairman; Plateau Governor Simon Lalong, Director General; Adams Oshiomhole, Deputy Director, Operations Hadiza Usman, Deputy Director, Administration.

Others who made the list include hundreds of former and serving Governors, Senators, House of Representatives…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper